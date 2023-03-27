EnBW posts marginal drop in 2022 ETS-covered fossil burn

German utility EnBW reported a 1% fall in its ETS-covered thermal generation in 2022, according to results published Monday, but a double-digit rise in brown coal burn that will keep support for its compliance demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.