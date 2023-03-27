EU states to address stalled CO2 cars deal after Germany signals breakthrough

Published 13:03 on March 27, 2023 / Last updated at 13:03 on March 27, 2023 / EMEA / No Comments

EU transport ministers are poised to consider approving the bloc’s stalled CO2 car standard this week after Germany signalled a breakthrough, though sources suggested that the compromise might not be smoothly adopted as other states seek more time to consider changes.