China’s Hainan approves mangrove methodology, enhancing local blue carbon scheme

Published 09:43 on March 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:43 on March 27, 2023

The government of the Chinese island province of Hainan has passed the technical review of a methodology for mangrove afforestation and reforestation projects, which could further strengthen the operation of the region's offset programme and the country's emerging blue carbon sector.

