Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism passes in lower house of parliament after government strikes compromise with Greens

Published 02:04 on March 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:11 on March 27, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Safeguard Mechanism passed the lower house of Australian parliament Monday and looks set to survive a Senate vote later this week after the Greens party announced it had negotiated with the Labor government a series of measures to strengthen the scheme, including putting a cap on absolute emissions and giving the climate minister broad powers to ensure projects don’t exceed the cap.

