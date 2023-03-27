Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism passes in lower house of parliament after government strikes compromise with Greens

Published 02:04 on March 27, 2023 / Last updated at 08:11 on March 27, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Safeguard Mechanism passed the lower house of Australian parliament Monday and looks set to survive a Senate vote later this week after the Greens party announced it had negotiated with the Labor government a series of measures to strengthen the scheme, including putting a cap on absolute emissions and giving the climate minister broad powers to ensure projects don’t exceed the cap.