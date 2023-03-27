Sydney-based fund manager establishes global compliance carbon market fund

Published 01:05 on March 27, 2023 / Last updated at 01:05 on March 27, 2023 / Americas, Australia, EMEA, EU ETS, New Zealand, UK ETS, US / No Comments

An Australian fund manager on Monday launched a carbon credit fund to offer investors exposure to global compliance carbon markets, with a goal to outperform market benchmarks by at least 2% per annum.