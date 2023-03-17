Paraguay lawmakers introduce carbon credit regulatory framework bill

A group of Paraguay senators has put forth legislation that would set up a national carbon offset registry and help track the transfer of credits abroad, with the country required to hold back a portion of these units to meet its own Paris Agreement target.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.