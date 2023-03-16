Malaysia to target up to 10 Mt/year CO2 storage capacity for regional emitters by 2030

Published 09:52 on March 16, 2023 / Last updated at 09:52 on March 16, 2023

Malaysia plans to establish itself as a regional hub for CCS in Asia, largely through its national oil company Petronas, with plans to develop infrastructure to store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030, according to a presentation at a conference on Thursday.