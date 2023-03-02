WCI Markets: CCAs spike to 4-mth high on regulatory announcements, WCAs resume trading

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices shot up to new 2023 highs this week following a robust Q1 auction clear and encouraging regulatory announcements from several California ARB officials, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) recorded their first trades in months after the programme’s inaugural auction took place.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.