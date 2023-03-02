Global CO2 emissions up 1% in 2022 but growth tempered by higher clean energy use

Global energy-related CO2 emissions rose by just under 1% to a new high in 2022, reaching 36.8 billion tonnes, although the annual increase was tempered by higher clean energy use offsetting the impact of increased coal and oil demand as the global economy grew by over 3%, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).