INTERVIEW: Verra boss vows to keep open mind for credit standard’s extensive revamp

Upcoming changes to the world’s largest voluntary carbon crediting programme promise to look broader and deeper than simple tweaks to methodologies, according to the organisation’s CEO David Antonioli, pointing to past trends that have seen more fundamental shifts in the standard.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.