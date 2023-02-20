INTERVIEW: Verra boss vows to keep open mind for credit standard’s extensive revamp

Published 20:27 on February 20, 2023 / Last updated at 20:35 on February 20, 2023 / Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

Upcoming changes to the world’s largest voluntary carbon crediting programme promise to look broader and deeper than simple tweaks to methodologies, according to the organisation’s CEO David Antonioli, pointing to past trends that have seen more fundamental shifts in the standard.