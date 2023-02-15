Americas > UPDATE – US start-up raises $4 mln for fungal-based carbon removal credits

UPDATE – US start-up raises $4 mln for fungal-based carbon removal credits

Published 21:39 on February 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:11 on February 15, 2023  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A Texas-headquartered company on Wednesday announced it has gained $4 million in seed funding to scale up carbon removals from belowground fungal biodiversity restoration to the tune of 3 billion tonnes by 2050.

*Updates with further details provided by Funga*

