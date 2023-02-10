FEATURE: Carbon arbitrage on the rise as public firms offload dirty assets to avoid scrutiny

The transfer of big-emitting assets from publicly-listed firms into private ownership is on the rise as increased shareholder scrutiny tempts companies to offload facilities to those under no obligation to disclose their carbon footprint, with such carbon arbitrage posing a real threat to climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.