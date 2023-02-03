New US-based platform to sell 10 mln reforestation offsets at low end of price spectrum

Published 21:37 on February 3, 2023 / Last updated at 22:49 on February 3, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

An Alabama-headquartered technology firm has launched a blockchain platform to sell millions of tokenised carbon credits from a patented reforestation programme, coming in at a price per tonne well below that of most nature-based removals.