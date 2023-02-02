JP Morgan acquires US forestland valued at $500 mln as part of carbon management initiative

Published 17:11 on February 2, 2023 / Last updated at 17:11 on February 2, 2023

JP Morgan Asset Management on Wednesday announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has acquired US forestland valued at $500 million, which the company will utilise in part for sequestering CO2 emissions.