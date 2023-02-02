Americas > FEATURE: After head start, the UK risks falling behind on climate policy

FEATURE: After head start, the UK risks falling behind on climate policy

Published 21:56 on February 2, 2023  /  Last updated at 21:56 on February 2, 2023  /  Americas, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS, US  /  No Comments

The UK is at risk of slumping behind international rivals on green growth after bold policy moves by the US and EU over the past year, with Britain already potentially lagging in key elements of policy including a lack of clarity over carbon leakage and pricing reform.

The UK is at risk of slumping behind international rivals on green growth after bold policy moves by the US and EU over the past year, with Britain already potentially lagging in key elements of policy including a lack of clarity over carbon leakage and pricing reform.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software