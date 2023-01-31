Carbon credit ratings suggest few REDD+ units are duds, says investor

Published 17:48 on January 31, 2023

Only a minority of REDD+ forest carbon credits currently available in the market are faulty, according to analysis by an investment group using rating agency data, suggesting the reverse of damning findings in media reports earlier this month that condemned almost all the units as worthless.