SAF, carbon removal essential for offset-dependent aviation to reach net zero by 2050, study says

Published 08:01 on January 31, 2023 / Last updated at 08:01 on January 31, 2023

Aviation faces a huge task to drastically reduce its GHG emissions given expected increases in demand for air travel and air freight transport over the next three decades, which in turn will require significant investment in a combination of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) deployment and carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies for the sector to reach net zero emissions by 2050, research released on Monday has found.