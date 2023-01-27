As nations squabble at the UN’s maritime agency (IMO) over a headline global climate target for shipping, governments are doing better at making smaller-scale arrangements that cut across historic rich-poor divides and are widely seen as essential for decarbonising the sector.
ANALYSIS: Smaller green shipping deals bode well for global agreement
As nations squabble at the UN’s maritime agency (IMO) over a headline global climate target for shipping, governments are doing better at making smaller-scale arrangements that cut across historic rich-poor divides and are widely seen as essential for decarbonising the sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.