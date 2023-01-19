Two major airlines eye multi-year carbon credit agreements

Published 12:27 on January 19, 2023 / Last updated at 12:27 on January 19, 2023 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Two major airlines are eyeing multi-year agreements to acquire carbon credits, potentially bucking an industry trend that has seen several carriers recently shy away from offsets as a decarbonisation solution.