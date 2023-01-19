The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) released new timelines on Thursday, aiming to guide integrity for carbon credits amid a wave of quality-related concerns, with labels aimed at clearly distinguishing credits expected to emerge this year.
VCM Integrity Council announces timelines for carbon credit quality labels
