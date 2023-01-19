Portfolio of carbon removal methods needed to meet Paris climate targets -report

Published 00:01 on January 19, 2023 / Last updated at 04:40 on January 19, 2023 / International, Voluntary / No Comments

Countries need to double the amount of existing forms of nature-based carbon removals and to roll out new technologies by a factor of 1,300 to keep within a 1.5C of warming pathway as outlined in the Paris Agreement, according to a report published Thursday.