RGGI Market: RGA prices dive 7% on warm weather, programme uncertainty

Published 22:42 on January 9, 2023 / Last updated at 00:34 on January 10, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGA prices took a sizable step back to start the new year, amid continued uncertainty on the scheme's programme review and as unseasonably warmer weather permeated the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic US states.