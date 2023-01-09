*Programming note: Due to greater volatility and a more robust infrastructure that has developed around the WCI and RGGI markets over the past several years, we are now splitting our weekly NA Markets report in two. Our reporting on developments and trends in the California-Quebec market under WCI, along with the new WCI-modelled Washington state carbon market, will continue to publish on Thursdays, while our RGGI reporting will now feature in its own article on Mondays or Tuesdays, depending on federal holidays. For questions or feedback, please contact matt@carbon-pulse.com*
RGGI Market: RGA prices dive 7% on warm weather, programme uncertainty
RGA prices took a sizable step back to start the new year, amid continued uncertainty on the scheme's programme review and as unseasonably warmer weather permeated the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic US states.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.