A critical letter about the treatment of Indigenous people in a jurisdictional forestry conservation project in Guyana involving the oil major Hess has been refuted by the standards body crediting the scheme, the jurisdictional Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme.
Standards body refutes claims of not consulting local people in huge forestry project
A critical letter about the treatment of indigenous people in a jurisdictional forestry conservation project in Guyana involving the oil major Hess has been refuted by the standards body crediting the scheme, the jurisdictional Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.