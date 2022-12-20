Americas > Standards body refutes claims of not consulting local people in huge forestry project

Standards body refutes claims of not consulting local people in huge forestry project

Published 13:45 on December 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 14:24 on December 20, 2022  /  Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A critical letter about the treatment of indigenous people in a jurisdictional forestry conservation project in Guyana involving the oil major Hess has been refuted by the standards body crediting the scheme, the jurisdictional Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme.

A critical letter about the treatment of Indigenous people in a jurisdictional forestry conservation project in Guyana involving the oil major Hess has been refuted by the standards body crediting the scheme, the jurisdictional Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software