An Indian carbon standards registry has linked up on Wednesday with the Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX), for an initial display of five projects on offer and almost 100,000 credits made available to the voluntary carbon market, the exchange told Carbon Pulse.
Indian carbon standard registry links up with CTX
