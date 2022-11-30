‘Historic’ deal on inclusion of maritime sector in EU ETS reached -MEP

Published 13:16 on November 30, 2022

A 'historic' deal on the inclusion of maritime in the EU ETS has been provisionally struck by EU negotiators in Tuesday evening’s trilogues meaning 40% of maritime emissions would be covered in 2024 and phased-in to full-scope in 2026, but discussions are still open regarding other EU ETS-related reform bills, a senior MEP involved in the talks said on Wednesday morning.