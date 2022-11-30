An ‘historic’ deal on the inclusion of maritime shipping emissions in the EU ETS was provisionally struck by EU negotiators in Tuesday evening’s trilogue, but discussions are still open regarding other EU ETS-related reform bills, a senior MEP involved in the talks said on Wednesday morning.
‘Historic’ deal on inclusion of maritime sector in EU ETS reached -MEP
A 'historic' deal on the inclusion of maritime in the EU ETS has been provisionally struck by EU negotiators in Tuesday evening’s trilogues meaning 40% of maritime emissions would be covered in 2024 and phased-in to full-scope in 2026, but discussions are still open regarding other EU ETS-related reform bills, a senior MEP involved in the talks said on Wednesday morning.
