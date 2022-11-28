Saudi Arabian energy company ACWA Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two state-owned Thai companies to launch a $7 billion deal to develop green hydrogen capacity in the Southeast Asian country for domestic use and exports, it announced over the weekend.
Saudi power firm signs $7 bln agreement to develop green hydrogen in Thailand
