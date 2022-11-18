The Australian government has awarded nearly A$29 million ($19.5 mln) in funding to farmers and land managers to make it easier for them to measure the amount of carbon in their soils, a joint statement from the ministers for climate change and agriculture announced on Friday.
Australia awards A$29 mln in grants to boost soil carbon measurement technologies
The Australian government has awarded nearly A$29 million ($19.5 mln) in funding to farmers and land managers to make it easier for them to measure the amount of carbon in their soils, a joint statement from the ministers for climate change and agriculture announced on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.