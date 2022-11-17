Several nations on Thursday launched an alliance of countries developing carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects, with participating countries committing to building a 1,000+ tonne a year CDR project by 2025 and vowing to collaborate to share the resulting knowledge and data to help scale the technology.
COP27: Nations launch alliance for countries committed to develop engineered removal projects
