COP27: Pledge to slash global methane emissions tallies 150 countries without China

Published 18:33 on November 17, 2022 / Last updated at 18:33 on November 17, 2022

The count of countries committing to global action to address methane emissions has risen to 150, according an event at COP27 on Thursday, an increase of 50 nations over the initial signatories made during last year’s UN climate talks, but yet to include some large emitters such as China.