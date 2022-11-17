The count of countries committing to global action to address methane emissions has risen to 150, according an event at COP27 on Thursday, an increase of 50 nations over the initial signatories made during last year’s UN climate talks, but yet to include some large emitters such as China.
COP27: Pledge to slash global methane emissions tallies 150 countries without China
The count of countries committing to global action to address methane emissions has risen to 150, according an event at COP27 on Thursday, an increase of 50 nations over the initial signatories made during last year’s UN climate talks, but yet to include some large emitters such as China.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.