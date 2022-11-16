G20 commitment to climate goals amid geopolitical uncertainty can set example for COP27, green groups say

G20 leaders agreed to pursue efforts to limit the global average temperature to 1.5C at this year’s summit in Bali, with the world’s largest economies also agreeing to address the issue of loss and damage from climate change and reaffirming broadly-termed commitments to phase down unabated coal use and phase out fossil fuel subsidies, in moves that were generally welcomed by climate groups on Wednesday.