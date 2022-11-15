INTERVIEW – COP27: NZ seeks to form “bespoke” bilateral partnerships to meet NDC gaps, minister says

Published 16:57 on November 15, 2022

New Zealand will look to secure bilateral partnerships with Asia Pacific nations for the purchase carbon credits to count towards its national climate targets in a move that could see the country source as many as 100 million credits under such agreements, but its climate minister says arrangements are still in the early stages.