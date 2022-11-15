New Zealand will look to secure bilateral partnerships with Asia Pacific nations for the purchase carbon credits to count towards its national climate targets in a move that could see the country source as many as 100 million credits under such agreements, but its climate minister says arrangements are still in the early stages.
INTERVIEW – COP27: NZ seeks to form “bespoke” bilateral partnerships to meet NDC gaps, minister says
New Zealand will look to secure bilateral partnerships with Asia Pacific nations for the purchase carbon credits to count towards its national climate targets in a move that could see the country source as many as 100 million credits under such agreements, but its climate minister says arrangements are still in the early stages.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.