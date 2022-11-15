A group of rich countries led by the US and Japan has launched a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) agreement with Indonesia, whereby the Southeast Asian nation will receive $20 billion to shift away from coal generation and target an earlier and lower peak in its power generation emissions, they announced at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.
Indonesia to receive $20 bln to accelerate shift from coal in finance deal at G20 summit
