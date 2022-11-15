Indonesia to receive $20 bln to accelerate shift from coal in finance deal at G20 summit

Published 10:46 on November 15, 2022 / Last updated at 10:46 on November 15, 2022

A group of rich countries led by the US and Japan has launched a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) agreement with Indonesia, whereby the Southeast Asian nation will receive $20 billion to shift away from coal generation and target an earlier and lower peak in its power generation emissions, they announced at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.