Americas > ExxonMobil, Pertamina sign $2.5 billion deal to assess CCS hub in Indonesia

Published 10:33 on November 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:33 on November 14, 2022  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Other APAC, US  /  No Comments

ExxonMobil and Indonesian national oil company Pertamina have signed a $2.5 billion agreement to further assess the development of a regional carbon capture and storage hub in Indonesia to sequester CO2 from domestic and international sources, they announced over the weekend.

