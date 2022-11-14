ExxonMobil and Indonesian national oil company Pertamina have signed a $2.5 billion agreement to further assess the development of a regional carbon capture and storage hub in Indonesia to sequester CO2 from domestic and international sources, they announced over the weekend.
ExxonMobil, Pertamina sign $2.5 billion deal to assess CCS hub in Indonesia
