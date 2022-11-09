Americas > UPDATE – COP27: US climate envoy Kerry announces “light on detail plan to drive coal phaseout, renewable expansion in LDCs via corporate carbon credit purchases

Published 11:40 on November 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:05 on November 9, 2022  /  Americas, International, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

US climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday announced plans to enable companies to buy carbon credits to support countries across the world accelerate their phaseout of coal power.

Updates throughout

