The World Bank has launched an a umbrella fund at COP27 that will help countries to access carbon markets by providing results-based grant payments via pooled cash from donor countries, the private sector, and foundations for projects that reduce emissions, including the monetising of credits from the acceleration of coal phaseouts, a senior member behind the project told Carbon Pulse.
COP27: INTERVIEW – World Bank launches results-based payment fund to help countries access international carbon markets
