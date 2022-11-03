Asia Pacific > Australian $44-bln pension fund adopts EU climate reporting benchmarks to avoid exaggerated results

Australian $44-bln pension fund adopts EU climate reporting benchmarks to avoid exaggerated results

Published 08:53 on November 3, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:56 on November 3, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

An Australian pension fund with $44 billion under management has adopted EU and Paris aligned reporting standards, as it released a roadmap on Thursday outlining ways it will cut emissions from its portfolio.

An Australian pension fund with $44 billion under management has adopted EU and Paris aligned reporting standards, as it released a roadmap on Thursday outlining ways it will cut emissions from its portfolio.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software