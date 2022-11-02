Switzerland on Wednesday ended its bid to host the UN climate summit in 2026 following a government-commission analysis, citing a rival joint bid from Australia and the Pacific islands, the overall cost of the summit, and its preference for establishing a partnership at the event instead.
Switzerland withdraws COP31 candidacy citing Australia-Pacific bid, costs
