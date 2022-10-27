Multilateral fund allocates $1 bln for coal shift in South Africa, Indonesia

Published 20:40 on October 27, 2022 / Last updated at 01:09 on October 28, 2022 / Africa, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC / No Comments

Climate Investment Funds said on Thursday that it will earmark $1 billion to help South Africa and Indonesia transition away from coal-fired power in the latest financing effort for emerging economies.