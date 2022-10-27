Global energy crisis could result in pivot towards cleaner energy future, IEA says

Published 05:52 on October 27, 2022 / Last updated at 05:52 on October 27, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Middle East / No Comments

The current global energy crisis can prove to be a historic turning point towards a cleaner energy future, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has stated, as the Paris-based energy watchdog projected for the first time that global demand for each of the fossil fuels will either peak or plateau across all the scenarios in its latest annual World Energy Outlook (WEO) released on Thursday.