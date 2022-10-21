Energy treaty teeters as France the latest to signal exit on climate concerns

France on Friday became the latest EU nation to signal that it will withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), with the governments concerned that the pact will undermine their efforts to cut emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.