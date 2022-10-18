Australia, Singapore to cooperate on carbon markets as part of broad green economy agreement

Published 08:42 on October 18, 2022

Australia and Singapore on Tuesday signed an extensive green economy agreement (GEA) that paves the way for bilateral cooperation on a wide range of efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, including on international carbon markets.