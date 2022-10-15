If you’ve attended one of the dozen or so carbon market conferences held globally so far this year, you’ll likely have heard attendees ask, or possibly even wondered yourself: where are the voluntary offset buyers?
CARBON FORWARD 2022: FEATURE – Where are the buyers? Missing demand for voluntary offsets befuddles market stakeholders
Conversations around missing demand echoed in the hallways of London's Royal Institution on Friday, the final day of this year's Carbon Forward conference, where navel-gazing voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants opined over the possible reasons, which ranged from a souring global economy, to the increased reputational risk linked to using offsets, to confusion and frustration over a reforming process to meant to make the market less confusing and frustrating.
