CARBON FORWARD 2022: FEATURE – Where are the buyers? Missing demand for voluntary offsets befuddles market stakeholders

Published 02:55 on October 15, 2022 / Last updated at 04:44 on October 15, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Conversations around missing demand echoed in the hallways of London's Royal Institution on Friday, the final day of this year's Carbon Forward conference, where navel-gazing voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants opined over the possible reasons, which ranged from a souring global economy, to the increased reputational risk linked to using offsets, to confusion and frustration over a reforming process to meant to make the market less confusing and frustrating.