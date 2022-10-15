Africa > CARBON FORWARD 2022: FEATURE – Where are the buyers? Missing demand for voluntary offsets befuddles market stakeholders

Published 02:55 on October 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 04:44 on October 15, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Conversations around missing demand echoed in the hallways of London's Royal Institution on Friday, the final day of this year's Carbon Forward conference, where navel-gazing voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants opined over the possible reasons, which ranged from a souring global economy, to the increased reputational risk linked to using offsets, to confusion and frustration over a reforming process to meant to make the market less confusing and frustrating.

If you’ve attended one of the dozen or so carbon market conferences held globally so far this year, you’ll likely have heard attendees ask, or possibly even wondered yourself: where are the voluntary offset buyers?

