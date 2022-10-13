Africa > Sovereign forestry credit platform parts ways with leading offset marketplace

Sovereign forestry credit platform parts ways with leading offset marketplace

Published 20:30 on October 13, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:16 on October 13, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Sovereign REDD forestry conservation platform REDD.plus has lost its connection with one of the largest marketplaces in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) after three years of partnership.

Sovereign REDD forestry conservation platform REDD.plus has lost its connection with one of the largest marketplaces in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) after three years of partnership.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software