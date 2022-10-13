Sovereign REDD forestry conservation platform REDD.plus has lost its connection with one of the largest marketplaces in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) after three years of partnership.
Sovereign forestry credit platform parts ways with leading offset marketplace
Sovereign REDD forestry conservation platform REDD.plus has lost its connection with one of the largest marketplaces in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) after three years of partnership.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.