India won’t ban carbon credit exports -minister

Published 11:02 on October 7, 2022 / Last updated at 11:04 on October 7, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

India will not impose a full ban on the export of carbon credits and expects “huge quantities” to be available for purchase by foreign investors, Energy Minister RK Singh has told reporters in New Delhi.