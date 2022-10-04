One of the world’s few urban forestry offset projects to date has been awarded high marks by a ratings agency this week, while two cookstove schemes have had their ratings reaffirmed.
Offset ratings firm awards high grade to urban forestry project
One of the world's few urban forestry offset projects to date has been awarded high marks by a ratings agency this week, while two cookstove schemes have had their ratings reaffirmed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.