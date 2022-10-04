Integrating carbon removals into the EU ETS will be essential to meet the current near-zero emissions goal by 2040, with the issue a “blind spot” in light of its current lack of attention ahead of crunch reforms due by the end of the year, an event heard on Tuesday.
Removals may be EU ETS “blind spot” with 2040 zero emissions target coming into sight -experts
