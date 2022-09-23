Countries from the Global North and South are wrestling over the stringency of the post-2023 emissions baseline for the CORSIA global aviation offset mechanism, as UN body ICAO’s Council puts forth a compromise ahead of a decision next month.
ICAO states, aviation industry battle over stringency of CORSIA baseline
