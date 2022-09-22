Loose SDG claims could leave offset buyers duped, warns report

A lack of standardisation in framing Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) could leave buyers of offsets duped over the social, environment and economic benefits of a project in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to a report published on Thursday.