Verra’s faith “shaken” in IC-VCM, lambasts carbon credit quality guidelines

Published 17:51 on September 21, 2022 / Last updated at 17:51 on September 21, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) needs a course correction in order to avoid significantly harming the VER space through its plans to assess carbon credit quality, the world’s largest offset standard manager and developer Verra said Wednesday.