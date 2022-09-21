A carbon credit ratings agency has awarded high grades to two Verra-accredited peatland restoration projects in Indonesia that are among the biggest credit generators in the market.
Offset rating agency awards high marks to major Indonesian nature projects
A carbon credit ratings agency has awarded high grades to two Verra-accredited peatland restoration projects in Indonesia that are among the biggest credit generators in the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.